Get Involved

The Organisation

WEstjustice are a leading community legal centre providing free services to vulnerable and disadvantaged people. From their offices in Footscray, Werribee and Sunshine and through their outreach services they provide advice on a broad range of issues including employment, discrimination, consumer disputes, tenancy, credit and debt, family disputes, family violence, criminal law and more.

WEstjustice believe in a just and fair society where the law and its processes do not discriminate against vulnerable people. They provide free legal education, undertake law reform activities and work in partnership with their local communities to deliver projects that improve access to justice.

WEstjustice’s mission is to service the legal needs in the West in a way that addresses the systemic nature of disadvantage

Program Manager - Employment and Equality Law Program

Rare opportunity for a senior employment lawyer to lead the delivery of critical legal services in the Western suburbs, in an ongoing role

Develop and maintain innovative programs that seek to address systemic disadvantage and unmet legal need

Be part of a well-regarded specialist service providing free employment and discrimination law advice to communities experiencing disadvantage BENEFITS AND CULTURE Competitive salary with generous salary packaging

Up to 5 hours study leave per week

Flexible working conditions

Full or part time work

Based in Footscray with outreach work at other sites THE ROLE This is an exciting ongoing opportunity for an experienced senior employment lawyer keen to work in an innovative community justice environment with clients experiencing disadvantage, and to be involved in addressing the systemic issues that contribute to workplace exploitation. Reporting to the Legal Director, Employment and Equality Law Program (EELP), you will use your employment and discrimination law experience to improve the lives of workers by managing the delivery of legal advice, casework, advocacy, information, education, and community engagement activities. You will undertake and supervise work with a range of clients including young people, people from newly arrived communities, international students, and women experiencing family violence. Our program assists with a wide range of employment matters including underpayment of wages and entitlements, sham contracting, unfair dismissals and general protections, unsafe work practices and employment-related discrimination and sexual harassment. In addition to direct service delivery, you take a lead role within the team in coordinating and developing its outreach services and systemic impact advocacy, including proactively identifying law reform or policy issues and opportunities to make submissions and delivering those projects. You will contribute to organisational best practice, maintain relationships with a range of stakeholders that support our services, including pro-bono partners, volunteers, and interns, and represent the EELP at external forums and working groups. The Program Manager will be primarily based at our Footscray office but may be required to work at our other offices (located in the western suburbs of Melbourne including Sunshine and Werribee, or the CBD) and/or partner organisation sites, depending on program need. Generous salary packaging is available (including access to Accommodation and Meal Entertainment packaging). SKILLS REQUIRED You will be qualified in law and hold an unrestricted Victorian practicing certificate or be eligible for one. You will also have: a minimum of five years post admission experience

significant legal practice experience in employment and equality law, including supervising junior staff

demonstrated systemic advocacy experience, including leading and coordinating highly effective systemic impact work or campaigns. The full key selection criteria are contained in the position description available here. Please apply by midnight 13 November 2022 by sending your resume together with a cover letter responding to the each of the key selection criteria in the Position Description to recruitment@westjustice.org.au. Alternatively, please call Jennifer Jones, Legal Director, EELP, on 03 9749 7720 for a confidential discussion. The successful applicant will require a current Working with Children’s Check and a Police Check or be prepared to apply for both. Applicants must possess the right to work in Australia.

Senior Lawyer or Lawyer, Mortgage Stress Victoria, WEstjustice

Be part of the development of a high-impact specialist service supporting Victorians in mortgage stress

Join a cohesive team of innovative and experienced lawyers, social workers and financial counsellors

Work in a best-practice environment where staff development and opportunities are prioritised

Use your skills and experience to prevent homelessness and housing insecurity for thousands of Victorian families

Fixed term opportunity: for a Senior Lawyer or Lawyer, 12-month position in a passionate, professional and dedicated team

Mortgage Stress Victoria

Over 5 years, WEstjustice has successfully operated a multidisciplinary service, providing intensive legal, financial counselling and social worker support to people in Melbourne’s west experiencing mortgage stress. We recently received funding to expand this small, high-impact service into a state-wide organisation.

Mortgage stress and household debt is at concerning, record-high levels across Victoria, and we are facing uncertain economic times. We have an incredibly important role in developing a service that can offer effective support to Victorians in mortgage stress, and scale our impact on the complex drivers and consequences of mortgage stress.

This is an exciting time to join Mortgage Stress Victoria. Be part of the team that builds a high-impact organisation delivering best practice services and working on systemic reform of a complex, widespread issue. Everyone in our small cohesive team will have exposure and input into strategy, service design, impact evaluation and complex service delivery.

The Role

Reporting to the Legal Director, Mortgage Stress Victoria, you will assist with the expansion of our Mortgage Wellbeing Service from its western suburbs catchment into a Victorian state-wide multidisciplinary service. You will be a leader in the legal practice, and help facilitate best practice to create opportunities to be at the forefront of new and improved ways in which we can work with clients to improve service delivery models and advocate for real and effective change.

In its first year, the Mortgage Stress Victoria Team will be based at WEstjustice Werribee office (travel to outreach and stakeholder locations will also likely be required). You will provide specialist legal services to a range of clients experiencing mortgage stress and assist a well-regarded team of lawyers to do the same.

In addition to direct service delivery, you will assist with the team’s reform agenda to promote systemic change and improve accessibility, laws and processes for people experiencing mortgage stress. You will also provide community legal education, and manage relationships with a range of stakeholders that includes partners, industry, government and potential funders.

Working closely with the Mortgage Stress Victoria Team, you will collaborate and contribute to the wider WEstjustice and Mortgage Stress Victoria organisational strategies to ensure best practice, accountability and impact.

We are therefore looking for a person who is ready to help WEstjustice reform, change and, at times, disrupt the current systems to create better life outcomes for our communities in the West and greater Victoria.

Skills Required

Your background may come from a private law firm, government, financial services industry, legal aid commission or community legal services.

You will also have:

Ability to listen to, engage with, and provide holistic legal assistance to clients experiencing vulnerability or disadvantage.

Strong commitment to social justice, community education and engagement, including a demonstrated understanding of the social context of law and the issues faced by communities experiencing vulnerability.

Legal practice experience in mortgages and consumer credit, debt, consumer law, general insurance, fines, family violence and economic abuse, including managing all aspects of casework and case management to a very high standard.

Legal advocacy experience, including developing and co-ordinating highly effective systemic impact work and strategic policy submissions.

Ability to think and act strategically and with high integrity to meet the needs of clients experiencing vulnerability or disadvantage.

Ability to work effectively with a range of internal and external stakeholders.

Ability to work autonomously, under the general direction of senior employees, including highly developed organisational and administration skills.

Ability to adapt to change, working in a fast-paced, start-up environment.

Ability to supervise the work of junior staff, pro bono lawyers, volunteers and students.

Community legal education experience (training or teaching) including the ability to prepare and deliver high quality, effective presentations.

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to communicate complex information in a practical, accurate and understandable manner to potentially challenging clients in stressful and emotionally charged situations.

Understanding of and commitment to WEstjustice’s Vision, Purpose, Strategic Plan and Impact Areas.

The successful applicant will require a current Working with Children’s Check and a Police Check or be prepared to apply for both. Applicants must possess the right to work in Australia.

If you want to use your legal and advocacy skills to assist people experiencing mortgage stress, please send your resume together with a cover letter responding to each of the key selection criteria in the Position Description addressed to Ms Stephanie Tonkin, Director of Operations + Strategy at stephanie@westjustice.org.au. If you have any queries about the role, contact Steph on (03) 9749 7720.

The full key selection criteria are contained in the position description available here.

PLT Students

WEstjustice is currently looking for PLT students to work 3 days per week in Footscray, Melbourne, assisting our Family Violence and Family Law Team. The placement is for a minimum of 50 days,

PLTs provide a vital contribution to our work and the functioning of our team. Successful applicants will gain valuable and practical experience working under the supervision of experienced lawyers.

Key Responsibilities/Expectations

Conducting intake with clients, some of whom are from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse backgrounds.

Analysing court documents.

File management.

Preparing and sending correspondence.

Data entry.

Legal research, analysis and problem solving.

Key Selection Criteria:

A degree in law.

Be currently completing your Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice (through College of Law or an equivalent institution).

Ability to undertake a minimum of 50 days (3 days per week) of practical legal training at WEstjustice

Strong commitment to social justice, including a demonstrated understanding of the social context of law, family violence and the issues faced by vulnerable communities and the ability to contribute to WEstjustice’s systemic impact work.

Ability to listen to and engage with vulnerable or disadvantaged clients.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively with a range of internal and external stakeholders.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

*Please note that PLT positions are unpaid*

How to Apply:

To apply, please email a short cover letter, your CV and your responses to the key selection criteria to abigail@westjustice.org.au addressed to Ms Abigail Stone, Lawyer, by midnight on Friday 23 December 2022 Please use the subject line: PLT [your name] application via [website].

If you have any questions in relation to the role, please contact our office on 9749 7720 and ask to speak to Abigail Stone, Family Violence and Family Law Program.

Late applications will not be considered.

The successful applicant will require a current Working with Children’s Check and proof of vaccination. Applicants must also have the right to work in Australia.

Senior Policy Officer – Policy and Innovation Program

Legal service providing free services to the Melbourne West community.

Work with a small team on the development of policy and systemic impact work across the organisation through capacity building across the teams.

The Role

The Senior Policy Officer will contribute to the organisation’s policy, advocacy and systematic impact work, under general direction from the Director of Policy and Innovation.

This includes campaigning, policy, advocacy and law reform work in relation to a wide range of legal and life issues affecting people who live or work in Melbourne’s Western suburbs. These include, for example, advocating for legislative changes to prevent migrant worker exploitation, working with business and government to develop new policies to respond to family violence victim-survivors, identifying and campaigning for changes to regulatory responses to housing and consumer issues and working to address the over-representation of marginalised young people in the criminal legal system.

You will be a part of a small team providing support and assisting to develop, maintain, monitor and evaluate innovative programs that seek to address the paradigm of disadvantage and unmet legal need through client centred services, programs and reform agendas. You will also build and maintain relationships with a range of stakeholders including community and project partners, government contacts and current and potential funders. You will also contribute to Westjustice’s public facing media, communications and social media work.

This is an exciting role for someone who is passionate about social justice in Australia’s fastest growing community. You may be a lawyer looking to shift from client facing work to broader advocacy, or an experienced policy officer looking to work in a grass roots organisation.

Skills Required

Your background may be in working in social service organisations, community legal services, government or potentially from the corporate sector.

You will also have:

Demonstrated policy experience and the ability to coordinate WEstjustice’s systemic impact work.

Demonstrated ability to work strategically and collaboratively to build strong stakeholder relationships and partnerships across sectors, to assist our clients.

Ability to coordinate and supervise the work of pro bono lawyers, volunteers and students.

Strong commitment to social justice, community education and engagement, including a demonstrated understanding of the social context of law and the issues faced by vulnerable and/or disadvantaged communities.

Highly developed ability to listen to, engage with, and assist vulnerable and/or disadvantaged clients.

Excellent organisation, communication and administrative skills.

Demonstrated understanding of and commitment to WEstjustice’s Vision, Purpose, Strategic Plan and Impact Areas.

Other desirable skills include an unrestricted practicing certificate with substantial experience working in a relevant area of legal practice, experience in media, communications or social media, or experience in writing successful grant applications.

Please apply by 5pm 6th January 2023 by sending your resume together with a cover letter responding to the each of the key selection criteria in the Position Description to recruitment@westjustice.org.au

Alternatively, please call Caitlin Caruana, Director of Policy and Innovation, on 03 9749 7720 for a confidential discussion.

The full key selection criteria are contained in the position description available here.